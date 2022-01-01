Go
2 Nabby Road

Popular Items

25/75 Burger$18.00
house blend of 25% smoked bacon and 75% beef topped, american cheese, bacon, brioche bun
Chicken Quesadilla (no side)$14.00
four cheese blend, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortilla
Prime Pub Salad$14.00
fried goat cheese, mixed greens, walnuts, oranges, dried cranberries, apples, and garlic croutons, raspberry vinaigrette
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$16.00
chipotle lime marinated grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, and chipotle mayo, white country bread
California Wrap$15.00
grilled chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, bacon, mayo, spinach wrap
Cobb Salad$16.00
(GF)
mixed greens, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, cage free hardboiled egg, avocado, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles with ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
(GF)
cajun chicken, mixed greens, corn, red onion, avocado, black beans, roasted peppers, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese boom boom dressing
Location

2 Nabby Road

Danbury CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

