Go
Toast

PRIME Steakhouse

Great Local Steakhouse where friends and family come together to enjoy a delicious meal.

325 Stoke Park Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Parm Sirloin 12 oz$29.99
12 oz center cut sirloin steak topped with a crunchy garlic parmesan cheese crust
Ribeye 14oz$32.99
14 oz cut, aged and full of flavor, grilled to perfection
BW Scallop Skewers$13.99
Served with lobster butter sauce.
Seafood Penne$19.99
Shrimp and scallops sauteed in a creamy butter red pepper sauce, tossed with pasta & finished with Parmesan cheese. Served with toasted garlic bread
Bleu Bacon Burger$12.99
1/2lbs burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion
Caesar Salad$7.99
Chopped Romaine hears, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and zesty caesar dressing
See full menu

Location

325 Stoke Park Rd

Bethlehem PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Don Juan Mex Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Clubhouse Grille

No reviews yet

Where you're always a regular!

BurgerIM bethlehem

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

BETHLEHEM VOLUNTEER FIREMENS HOME ASSOCIATION

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston