Prime Steakhouse

We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

16330 Cleveland St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Filet Mignon(8 oz)$51.00
Prime Filet Mignon finished with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
Kids NY Steak$11.00
6 oz. Choice NY strip served with either fries or mixed fruit.
Prime Rip Dip$16.50
House shaved prime rib, smoked provalone, carmelized onion, horseradish sour cream served on a herbed baquette and a side of house au jus
Prime Ribeye(16 oz)$54.00
Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
Prime Filet Mignon(12 oz)$59.00
Prime Filet Mignon finished with our house steak butter and served with your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries.
Key Lime Pie$8.50
Prime Burger$17.00
1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun
Prime NY Strip(14 oz)$55.00
Prime NY strip topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries
Full Wedge Salad$15.00
Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles
Crab Cakes$25.00
2 Dungeness crab cakes served with saffron citrus aioli and a baby arugula-shallot-caper salad
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

16330 Cleveland St

Redmond WA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
