Prime Tacos

1314 West 18th Street

Birria With Consome$15.00
3 tacos of braised beef, melted cheese topped with onion and cilantro in a fried corn
Hot Cheeto Burger$15.00
Quesadillias Grande$13.00
Steak/Birria / Beyond meat , onion , cilantro , cheese
Pepsi$3.00
Birria ramen$12.00
Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
