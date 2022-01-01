Go
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Prime Time Pub and Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

No reviews yet

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr

Newburgh, IN 47630

Popular Items

Large Caesar Salad$6.49
A fresh bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caeser dressing on the side.
The Classic$15.49
Half pound prime patty with roma tomatoes, chopped romaine, red onion and mayonnaise.
Black & Bleu$16.49
Half pound prime patty with hickory smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized onion and bleu cheese dressing.
The Chicken$11.49
Grilled blackened chicken with bacon, smoked gouda, roma tomato, and chopped romaine on a garlic toasted baguette.
Prime Chicken Salad$12.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded white cheddar cheese, eggs, roma tomatoes, onion strings and topped with grilled or fried chicken. Pretzel stick and dressing on side.
Pretzel Sticks$11.49
A classic pretzel stick, 4 to a serving. Beer cheese is made with Sam Adams.
The Prime Burger$19.49
Half pound prime patty with pulled pork, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, smoked gouda cheese and prime sauce.
8oz patty, 4oz of wet pulled pork, 4 pieces of thick cut bacon
Chicken Wrap$10.49
Wrapped with chopped chicken, shredded cheddar, caramelized red onion, roma tomato, and chopped romaine with smoky ranch.
Prime Dip$19.49
Thin shaved prime rib with melted smoked gouda and onion straws on garlic toasted baguette and cream horseradish on the side.
Kids Prime Sliders$9.49
2 beef sliders with cheese and a side
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh IN 47630

