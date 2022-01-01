Go
PrimeTime Grille

PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2204 S Princeton Cir Dr • $$

Avg 4.6 (216 reviews)

Popular Items

Prime Grilled Chicken$13.99
8oz grilled chicken topped with fontina cheese, sauteed mushrooms, crispy onion straws. Served with your choice of 2 regular sides.
Santa Fe Salmon Salad$10.99
Blackened salmon, mixed greens, corn salsa, chopped bacon, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing.
Chips & Poncho's Cheese Sauce$4.99
Southwestern Egg Rolls$9.99
Egg rolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, red peppers and pepper jack cheese, wrapped up in a crispy tortilla and served with chipotle ranch
Bone-In Chicken Wings$14.99
7 bone-in wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with carrots and celery along with a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Tenderized sirloin, hand-breaded and fried, served with mashed potatoes, country gravy, and green beans.
Cobb Salad$14.79
8 oz grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon, eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and ranch dressing
Fried Cauliflower Florets$8.99
Boneless Chicken Wings$13.99
12 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce served with carrots and celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Prime Nachos$11.49
Yellow corn tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapenos and a side of guacamole
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2204 S Princeton Cir Dr

Ottawa KS

Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
