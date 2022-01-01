PrimeTime Grille
PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2204 S Princeton Cir Dr • $$
Location
2204 S Princeton Cir Dr
Ottawa KS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
