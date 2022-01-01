Go
  • Fairfax
  • Primetime Sports Bar and Grill

Primetime Sports Bar and Grill

Our Fairfax, VA restaurant and bar has been a local favorite for over a decade. We are known for our delicious American-style cuisine served in a casual yet exciting atmosphere. With decades of combined hospitality experience, our dynamic management team is committed to providing consistent and superior quality and guest experience.

11250 James Swart Circle

Location

Fairfax VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
