Go
Toast

Primeval Brewing

Primeval Brewing is a unique European-inspired craft brewery located in the historic downtown district of Noblesville, Indiana. Born from the vibrant homebrewing community, our founders are inspired by the classic beer styles of Germany, Britain, and Belgium. We strive to bring a new vision to the central Indiana craft brewing scene by producing high-quality artisan examples of these styles with an open, inviting taproom inspired by classic German beer halls.

960 Logan St #100

Avg 5 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

SALE: Afterglow (English Strong Ale)
46 IBU, 7.6% ABV: Big, chewy malt character with a pleasing nutty, caramel and toffee aroma and floral hop finish.
Rauch My World (Rauchbier)
24 IBU, 5.1% ABV: Malty German amber lager with an assertive beechwood smoke character that plays tribute to traditional versions still brewed in Bamberg, Germany.
Dark Angel (Dunkel)
22 IBU, 5.0% ABV: Dark German later featuring soft, rich and complex flavors of bread, toast, and light chocolate.
GUEST CIDER: Ash & Elm Sunset
6.5% ABV: Semi-sweet cider fermented with whole tart cherries.
Lazy Days (Cream Ale)
18 IBU, 5.5% ABV: Pale colored ale that is light and refreshing with flowery/herbal hop notes.
Welcome to Helles (German Lager)
18 IBU, 4.4% ABV: Clean, gold-colored German lager with a smooth malty flavor and dry, soft finish with subtle hop flavor.
Sowing Oats (Oatmeal Stout)
30 IBU, 5.0% ABV: Full bodied dark beer with a chocolate, creamed coffee and light nuttiness in the aroma and flavor.
Edelweiss (Hefeweizen)
11 IBU, 4.9% ABV: Pale, refreshing German wheat beer with distinctive banana and clove flavor.
Sacred Seduction (English Porter)
22 IBU, 5.7% ABV: English version of the well-known porter style features toasted caramel and chocolate malt flavors.
Maxwell IPA (International IPA)
81 IBU, 6.6% ABV: German Pilsner malt base with a blend of hops that crates a bold tropical fruit aroma and flavor.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering

Location

960 Logan St #100

Noblesville IN

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston