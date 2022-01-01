Prime XO, LLC
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
121 E. US Hwy 80
Forney, TX 75126
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
121 E. US Hwy 80, Forney TX 75126
Nearby restaurants
Forney Icehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Nina's Brunch
Come in and enjoy!
Alfredo's Steakhouse
Locally owned and operated. Serving Home cooked meals, steaks and breakfast all day. Catering service available. Come in and enjoy!
Eno's Pizza Tavern
Happening spot for gourmet thin-crust pizzas, plus salads, sandwiches, pasta & microbrews.