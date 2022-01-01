Primo Piatto
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
138 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
138 E Main St
Huntington, NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill
Closed for online ordering but our dining room and Bar are now open: Come on in and enjoy!
Mercato Cucina
Come in and enjoy!
New Wave Burrito Bar
California style over sized Burritos, Tacos and Queso-Dillas. Smoking all meat in house and using the freshest ingredients!
MB Ramen
Rhythm and ramen in the heart of Huntington village. Serving the best noodles on Long Island.