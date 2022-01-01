Go
Primo Piatto

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

138 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (640 reviews)

Popular Items

Brussel Spouts Salad$12.00
shaved sprouts, pecorino cheese, toasted almonds, pickled red onions, lemon dressing
Greek Salad$11.00
olives, feta, vegetables, and house dressing, peppers, onions, cucumbers and tomatoes.
Chicken Parm Dinner$23.95
Chicken Breaded And Fried With Mozzarella And Tomato Sauce Over Spaghetti.
House Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens, Seasonal Vegetables, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, Garlic Knot Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing.
Grandma$13.00
Thin Crust, Square With Marinara, Cheese, Garlic & Basil.
Primo Penne Vodka$17.75
Prosciutto, Shallots
Margherita$12.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara, Basil.
Neapolitan$20.25
18 Inch. Round Cheese Pie.
Chicken Milanese$22.00
Arugula, Tomatoes, Champagne Vinaigrette. Fresh Mozzarella Pearls.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

138 E Main St

Huntington, NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
