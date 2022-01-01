Pizza
Primo Pizza
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
85 Reviews
$
7132 Salem Fields Blvd
Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
7132 Salem Fields Blvd, Fredericksburg VA 22407
Nearby restaurants
Pork Junkies New
Come in and enjoy!
Harry's Alehouse
Harry's - Voted Best Restaurant, Best Craft Beer Bar, Best Burger, and Best Wings 2018-2021!
Basilico New York Deli - Harrison Road
Come in and enjoy!
Pollito - Chicken
Come in and enjoy!