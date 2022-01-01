Go
Toast

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

Come in and enjoy!

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own$19.94
Caesar Salad$3.79
Romaine Lettuce,Parmesan Cheese,Croutons,Caesar Dressing.
Plates
Napkins
Ranch Dressing$0.50
14" Create Your Own$16.44
12" Create Your Own$13.29
10" Create Your Own$9.24
Garlic Cheese Bread (5 Piece)$7.99
Garlic Bread (2 Piece)$2.79
See full menu

Location

7110 Avenida Encinas Ste 103

Carlsbad CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pelly's Fish Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0079

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

No reviews yet

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum is a community centric restaurant, hospitality venue and a must visit destination located in Carlsbad, CA. GDT&M opened its doors in 2014 with a passion to revolutionize hospitality by creating a memorable guest experience unlike any other on the west coast. We combine our appreciation for America, elevated social dining and community to create a destination that focuses on the commonalities we share that bring us together. We accomplish this through our highly acclaimed menu, classic American ambiance combined with comfortable Tavern feel, our free admission museum housing a collection of documents and antiquities that inspire and connect us with our nation’s heritage as well as our fun, friendly service dedicated to your social dining experience.

El Puerto Street Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston