Primos Cafe of Madison

Southern Food for City Folks

201 Baptist drive

EARLY BIRD PLATTER$8.25
Two eggs cooked to order, choice of sausage or bacon, grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit.
4 Vegetable Plate$9.50
Fried Chicken$11.25
Choice of daily entree + 2 vegetables
PRIMOS CLUB$10.50
Smoked turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon on toasted white or wheat.
PRIMOS ICED TEA$2.30
HAMBURGER STEAK$12.75
Natural Angus hamburger steak cooked to order with mushrooms, onions and gravy
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$7.95
Stack of 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of sausage or bacon
CHEESE GRITS$1.90
BACON$1.90
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET
Grilled or fried and served with fries & honey mustard
201 Baptist drive

Madison MS

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
