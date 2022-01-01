Go
Primo's

Proudly serving our guests since 1997.

107 North Fourth Street

Popular Items

Tenderloin$4.85
TENDERIZED PORK LOIN BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO PERFECTION, SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS
Large Pepsi$1.30
Cheddar Nuggets$3.49
Cheeseburger$5.35
QUARTER POUND OF FRESH GROUND BEEF, GRILLED TO PERFECTION AND SERVED ON A TOASTED BUN WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS
Chicken Strips$5.85
LIGHTLY BREADED TENDERS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES OR TOTS
Chicken Bacon Wrap$4.50
TENDER, GRILLED CHICKEN AND CRISPY BACON WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE RANCH AND SWISS CHEESE
Cheeseball Basket$5.49
A FAMILY SIZE SERVING OF OUR BREADED CHEDDAR NUGGETS, FRIED GOLDEN CRISP...PERFECT FOR SHARING
Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Chipotle Burger$6.85
A HALF POUND OF FRESH BEEF, GRILLED AND TOPPED WITH BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS, PEPPER JACK CHEESE AND CHIPOTLE RANCH DRESSING
Half Pound Double Cheeseburger$6.65
A DOUBLE STACK OF OUR JUICY GROUND BEEF BURGER GRILLED TO PERFECTION AND TOPPED YOUR WAY
Location

107 North Fourth Street

Canton MO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
