Go
Primo's Italian Street Food image
Italian
Food Trucks
Sandwiches

Primo's Italian Street Food

Open today 10:30 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarStar

16 Reviews

719 Hempstead Turnpike

Franklin Square, NY 11010

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

719 Hempstead Turnpike, Franklin Square NY 11010

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Lantern Diner

No reviews yet

We are a traditional Diner that holds true to its roots of quality and freshness, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week all year round!

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

Cheng Du

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Beer Hall

No reviews yet

Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, the Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten has been serving up authentic German specialties and continental cuisine since 1939. Although currently limited to outdoor dining and take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is normally open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 12 noon. The Beer Hall at the Plattduetsche Biergarten is open year-round Friday through Sunday, hours change seasonally. You can enjoy a meal with full table service in our Beer Hall restaurant or a more casual experience downstairs or from our Brathaus in the warmer months. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday brunch is served the last weekend of the month. In addition, the Plattduetsche offers catering facilities for groups of 10 to 700, off-site catering packages, a bar menu, outdoor and indoor festivals and theme nights throughout the year and Long Island's largest Biergarten.

Primo's Italian Street Food

orange star5.0 • 16 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston