Go
Toast

Primos Locos

enjoy!

122 S York Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TACOS POLLO LOCO$12.00
Braised chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, cilantro and chipotle aioli. Corn tortillas unless specified.
ENCHILADAS$16.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken or
ground beef topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce
TACOS CARNE ASADA$15.00
Marinated skirt steak, roasted peppers and avocado creole salsa. Corn tortillas unless specified.
GUACAMOLE$10.00
Served with onion, tomato, jalapeños and cilantro
TACOS PESCADO$13.00
Panko breaded white fish, purple cabbage, mango and black chili aioli. Corn tortillas unless specified.
TACOS AL PASTOR$12.00
Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.
Chips and Salsa To Go$4.50
TACOS CAMARONES GRILL$15.00
Grilled shrimp, cilantro and citrus coleslaw. Corn tortillas unless specified.
ARROZ$3.00
Mexican rice with carrots and corn
See full menu

Location

122 S York Road

Elmhurst IL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pints

No reviews yet

Pints Sports Bar features gourmet burgers, sandwiches and salads along with an array of appetizers, including wings, nachos, and cheese curds. Choose from 20 varieties of draft beers comprised of “Always on Tap” beers and a selection of “Rotating” craft brews. We also offer a number of ciders, along with a full liquor bar and a variety of wines served by the glass or bottle. You will surely have a good time at Pints Elmhurst! Come in and enjoy!

Two Brothers From Italy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Armand's Pizzeria has been serving Great Pizza since 1956. Come and enjoy the great tasting and tradition of our famous homemade pizza. We can delight you with a taste of the past!

Stray Hen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston