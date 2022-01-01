Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering
Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!
100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8
Popular Items
Location
100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8
Unicoi TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Buc Deli Drive Thru
Come in and enjoy!
WBC Beer Truck
Come in and enjoy!
Watauga Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
Mid City Grill
We are known for having some of the best burgers around the Tri-Cities not to mention we boast one of the largest Vegan selections around!