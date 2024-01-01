Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Prince Frederick
/
Prince Frederick
/
Chocolate Cake
Prince Frederick restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Heritage 485
485 Main Street, Prince Frederick
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$12.00
More about Heritage 485
Brick Wood Fired Bistro - 60 Sherry Ln
60 Sherry Ln, Prince Frederick
No reviews yet
Double Chocolate Fudge Cake
$10.00
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$10.00
port wine reduction, whipped cream
More about Brick Wood Fired Bistro - 60 Sherry Ln
