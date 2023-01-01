Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish and chips in
Prince Frederick
/
Prince Frederick
/
Fish And Chips
Prince Frederick restaurants that serve fish and chips
Calvert Crabs 2
151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick
No reviews yet
Beer Battered Fish & Chips w/ 3 Hp
$17.00
More about Calvert Crabs 2
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
98 Solomons Island Rd, Prince Frederick
Avg 4.1
(216 reviews)
Fish And Chips
$16.00
More about O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
