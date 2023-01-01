Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Prince Frederick

Prince Frederick restaurants
Prince Frederick restaurants that serve scallops

Stoney's Seafood House

896 Costley Way, Prince Frederick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop Dinner$34.00
Lemon White Wine Butter
More about Stoney's Seafood House
Calvert Crabs 2

151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallops Platter w/3HP$26.00
Large Sea Scallops Cooked your style!
More about Calvert Crabs 2

