Shrimp tacos in Prince Frederick

Prince Frederick restaurants
Prince Frederick restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Stoney's Seafood House

896 Costley Way, Prince Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Crispy Shrimp, Cabbage, Onion, tomato, Spicy Aioli, Salsa
More about Stoney's Seafood House
Calvert Crabs

151 Central Square Drive, Prince Frederick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuesday Shrimp Taco$4.00
Jumbo shrimp
More about Calvert Crabs

