Prince Restaurant

Leaning on Route 1 since 1961, this legendary family restaurant is known for its famous PIZZA and warm, casual atmosphere. Try our Chicken Parmigiana, Meatballs and Eggplant Rollatini.
Owned and operated by the Castraberti family since June 1, 1961 - come in and say hello! We'd love to see you!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

517 Broadway • $

Avg 4.6 (405 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball Monday$24.00
Garlic Bread$6.00
Side Meatball (1)$1.95
Gluten Free Pizza$16.75
Regular Caesar$10.00
Romaine hearts, Romano cheese, herb-roasted croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing
Prince Wings (Lg)$15.00
The best surpise on our menu. People drive for miles for our "Prince Wings" Not too hot, not too mild, served with bleu cheese & celery sticks. Available plain.
Mini pizza$6.00
Basket of Fries$6.00
Chicken Parm$15.00
Our #1 rated dish! Tender chicken cutlet, lightly breaded, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with penne, ravioli or spaghetti
Regular Pizza$13.95
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

517 Broadway

Saugus MA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
