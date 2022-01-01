Go
Prince Street Pizza

9161 sunset Blvd

Popular Items

Mercer Margherita Pie$32.50
Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil
Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)$1.00
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)
The Original Prince Pizza$25.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella.
PSP - Italian Chopped$12.00
House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pepperoncini peppers, Black Olives, Vidalia Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozz, Fresh Black Pepper, Oregano, Italian Dressing
Spicy Vodka Pie$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available*
Prince Perfection Pie$35.50
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO
Spicy Spring Pie$37.50
Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano
(+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)
PSP - Caesar$10.00
House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.
The Naughty Pie$36.50
Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork
The Fancy Prince Pizza$31.50
Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano
Location

9161 sunset Blvd

West Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
