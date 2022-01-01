Princeton cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Princeton
Small World Coffee
14 Witherspoon St, Princeton
|Popular items
|Blueberry Lemon Scone
|$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
|Cappuccino - Double
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.
|Latte - Double
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
CREPES
Jammin' Crepes
20 Nassau St, Princeton
|Popular items
|Jammin' Turkey Club
|$11.75
Oven-roasted Turkey breast, thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, Mozzarella & local Greens with our seasonal house Chutney & fresh Horseradish Root Aioli
|Everything's Better w/ Bacon & Jam
|$11.50
Thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, our seasonal micro-batch Jam of the day, fresh Baby Arugula and Brie
|Bacon Scrambler
|$9.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses
Small World Coffee
254 Nassau St., Princeton
|Popular items
|Mocha - Double
|$5.65
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without shipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
|Iced Latte
|$5.00
Two shots of espresso in milk, served over ice. Large size only.
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.25
Fried free-range egg on a toasted english muffin with garlic butter.
Junbi
27 witherspoon st, princeton
|Popular items
|Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
|Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
|Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**
|$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy