Princeton cafés you'll love

Small World Coffee image

 

Small World Coffee

14 Witherspoon St, Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blueberry Lemon Scone$3.25
Blueberry lemon scones baked daily in our kitchen.
Cappuccino - Double$5.00
Two shots of espresso, steamed milk, and about 2 inches of fresh microfoam served in a 16 fl oz cup.
Latte - Double$5.00
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk. 16 fl oz.
Jammin' Crepes image

CREPES

Jammin' Crepes

20 Nassau St, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1193 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jammin' Turkey Club$11.75
Oven-roasted Turkey breast, thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, Mozzarella & local Greens with our seasonal house Chutney & fresh Horseradish Root Aioli
Everything's Better w/ Bacon & Jam$11.50
Thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon, our seasonal micro-batch Jam of the day, fresh Baby Arugula and Brie
Bacon Scrambler$9.75
Free-range scrambled Eggs & thick-cut Smokehouse Bacon with our blend of melting Cheeses
Small World Coffee image

 

Small World Coffee

254 Nassau St., Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha - Double$5.65
Two shots of espresso in steamed milk, mixed with our housemade chocolate syrup. With or without shipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Iced Latte$5.00
Two shots of espresso in milk, served over ice. Large size only.
Egg Sandwich$5.25
Fried free-range egg on a toasted english muffin with garlic butter.
Junbi image

 

Junbi

27 witherspoon st, princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cold Peach Lemonade Matcha**
Our signature premium matcha + Real peaches + Real lemon juice
Cold Strawberry Chrysanthemum Tea**
Brewed from Chrysanthemum flowers + Real strawberries + Caffeine and dairy free
Cold Mango Matcha w/ Milk**$5.25
Real mangos + Our signature premium matcha + Fresh dairy
