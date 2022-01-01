Apple salad in Princeton

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Arlee's Raw Blends

246 Nassau Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE$6.99
Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil
100% ORGANIC
More about Arlee's Raw Blends
Item pic

 

The Blue Bears Special Meals

301 N Harrisson St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
COCHRAN FARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD: LETTUCE, CANDIED WALNUTS, GRANNY APPLES, RADISH, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE$15.00
COCHRAN FARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD: LETTUCE, CANDIED WALLNUTS, GRANNY APPLES, RADISH, RED ONION, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals

