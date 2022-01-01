Apple salad in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve apple salad
Arlee's Raw Blends
246 Nassau Street, Princeton
|KALE SALAD W GRANNY SMITH APPLE
|$6.99
Kale, Lemon, Cayenne, Paprika, Dates, Almonds, Raisins, Granny Smith Apples, Pink Himalayan Salt, Olive Oil
100% ORGANIC
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|COCHRAN FARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD: LETTUCE, CANDIED WALNUTS, GRANNY APPLES, RADISH, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE
|$15.00
COCHRAN FARM GOAT CHEESE SALAD: LETTUCE, CANDIED WALLNUTS, GRANNY APPLES, RADISH, RED ONION, HONEY CITRUS VINAIGRETTE