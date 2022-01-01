Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve burritos

Arlee's Raw Blends

246 Nassau Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito Bowl$9.00
More about Arlee's Raw Blends
Small World Coffee

254 Nassau St., Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Burrito$2.70
Build a Burrito! Add what you like, served in a Tortilla.
Veggie Burrito$7.20
Kale onion hash, black beans, and potato hash wrapped in a flour tortilla. Made to order with the option to add toppings.
Ranchero Burrito$15.20
Fried free-range egg, Nueske's bacon, avocado, black beans, potato hash, sour cream, and honey chipotle wrapped in a flour tortilla. Made to order with the option to add toppings.
More about Small World Coffee

