Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Princeton

Go
Princeton restaurants
Toast

Princeton restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Consumer pic

 

Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton

7 Roszel Road, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$0.00
More about Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
Item pic

 

Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 142 Nassau St , Princeton NJ

142 Nassau StreetUnit C-2, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 142 Nassau St , Princeton NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Princeton

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Turkey Clubs

Hummus

Cake

Hibiscus Tea

Map

More near Princeton to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)

Plainsboro

No reviews yet

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2288 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (74 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1241 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (206 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston