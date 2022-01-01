Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Princeton
/
Princeton
/
Chicken Noodles
Princeton restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
7 Roszel Road, Princeton
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle
$0.00
More about Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 142 Nassau St , Princeton NJ
142 Nassau StreetUnit C-2, Princeton
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$6.00
More about Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - 142 Nassau St , Princeton NJ
Browse other tasty dishes in Princeton
Hot Chocolate
Tarts
Grilled Chicken
Curry
Muffins
Tomato Salad
Quiche
Vegetable Soup
More near Princeton to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Plainsboro
No reviews yet
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1821 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(985 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(189 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston