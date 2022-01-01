Croissants in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve croissants
More about Small World Coffee
Small World Coffee
14 Witherspoon St, Princeton
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.75
Locally baked chocolate croissant.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.95
A ham & swiss filled croissant from The Gingered Peach in Lawrenceville.
|Almond Croissant
|$4.25
Locally baked croissant with almond paste, sliced almonds, and powdered sugar.
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|CROISSANT
|$3.30
Traditional French buttery, flaky, viennoiserie pastry . Named for its crescent shape .