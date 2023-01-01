Fried rice in Princeton
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
7 Roszel Road, Princeton
|Hampton Fried Rice
|$6.00
Sambal / diced carrot / slight spice / egg / soy / scallion
Lan Ramen
4 Hulfish Street, Princeton
|R1 Home-style Basil Fried Rice
|$14.00
Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.
|R1 Lunch Home-style Basil Fried Rice
|$12.00
Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.