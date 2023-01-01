Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve fried rice

Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton

7 Roszel Road, Princeton

Hampton Fried Rice$6.00
Sambal / diced carrot / slight spice / egg / soy / scallion
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Lan Ramen

4 Hulfish Street, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
R1 Home-style Basil Fried Rice$14.00
Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.
R1 Lunch Home-style Basil Fried Rice$12.00
Simple ingredients: rice, egg, onion, scallion, basil, ginger and a dash of salt.
Trenton

