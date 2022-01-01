Grilled chicken in Princeton
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
7 Roszel Road, Princeton
|Lunch Buffet - Grilled Chicken & Lemon Garlic Shrimp (Available Monday - Thursday)
|$9.00
Please enjoy our hot bar buffet. It's full of colorful veggies hand-cut by our knives & prepared in awesome fashion.
Please choose & add your protein first for an awesome lunch experience.
**Please note, the hot bar buffet is available Monday through Thursday**
This week is: grilled chicken & lemon garlic shrimp. For vegetarians, there is a spinach & pepper orzo.
Please choose one below.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.75
grilled chicken breast / provolone / spinach / plum tomato bruschetta / spinach wrap / mayo or Dijon on side