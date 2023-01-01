Grilled chicken sandwiches in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
7 Roszel Road, Princeton
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
sexily marinated / lettuce / tomato. guest's choice of cheese/bread
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals
The Blue Bears Special Meals
301 N Harrisson St, Princeton
|PRIX FIXE : SOUP DU JOUR, GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH , DESSERT
|$20.00
STARTER: SOUP DU JOUR (SMALL), GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH WITH ARUGULA, FENNEL,TOMATOES, AVOCADO, SHAVED CHEESE & LEMON AIOLI, DESSERT (CARDAMOM CREME BRULEE)