Hot chocolate in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Small World Coffee

14 Witherspoon St, Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate - Double$5.95
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Double$6.20
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Hot Chocolate - Single$4.25
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Small World Coffee

254 Nassau St., Princeton

Avg 4.2 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate - Single$4.25
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 10 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Hot Chocolate - Double$5.95
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
Mexican Hot Chocolate - Double$6.20
Steamed milk mixed with house-made chocolate syrup and our own spicy blend of cinnamon, cayenne, and ancho pepper. With or without whipped cream. 16 fl oz. (Our chocolate contains dairy.)
