Kung pao chicken in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
More about Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
7 Roszel Road, Princeton
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$8.75
marinated chicken / kung pao sauce / spicy mayo
Order comes with 3 Lettuce Wraps & ingredients on the side so guest can build their own wrap!
More about Lan Ramen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Lan Ramen
4 Hulfish Street, Princeton
|C1 Kung Pao Chicken
|$16.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes sautéed with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts
|C1 Lunch Kung Pao Chicken
|$12.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes saut??d with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts