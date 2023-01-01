Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Princeton restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton

7 Roszel Road, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken$8.75
marinated chicken / kung pao sauce / spicy mayo
Order comes with 3 Lettuce Wraps & ingredients on the side so guest can build their own wrap!
More about Fresca, at Roszel in Princeton
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Lan Ramen

4 Hulfish Street, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
C1 Kung Pao Chicken$16.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes sautéed with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts
C1 Lunch Kung Pao Chicken$12.00
Slightly sweet, spicy chicken cubes saut??d with green and red peppers. Topped with peanuts
More about Lan Ramen

