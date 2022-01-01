Muffins in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve muffins
More about Small World Coffee
Small World Coffee
14 Witherspoon St, Princeton
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.95
Locally baked Blueberry Muffins.
More about Small World Coffee
Small World Coffee
254 Nassau St., Princeton
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.95
Locally baked Blueberry Muffins.
|Double Chocolate Muffin
|$4.50
Super chocolaty! Gluten free, vegan, & organic too!
|Carrot, Zucchini, & Pumpkin Muffin
|$4.50
A healthier way to start your day and get some veg on! Cinnamon and nutmeg help make it heavenly. Made with organic ingredients, gluten free & vegan too!