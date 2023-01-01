Pork belly in Princeton
Princeton restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Ani Ramen House - Princeton
Ani Ramen House - Princeton
140 Nassau St, Princeton
|Pork Belly
|$4.00
Pork belly
More about Lan Ramen
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Lan Ramen
4 Hulfish Street, Princeton
|A8 Pork Belly Cucumber Roll
|$14.00
Insanely thin slices of pork belly, wrapped with paper thin cucumber topped with our spicy garlic sesame sauce
|P6 Fire Fried Pork Belly
|$19.00
"Super thin slices of pork belly, cooked along chili, baby leek, red pepper.
Spice level **"
|P5 The Farmer's Wife Pork Belly
|$19.00
Thin slices of pork belly, baby leek, along with fermented small black beans, enticing and spicy.