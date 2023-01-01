Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Princeton

Go
Princeton restaurants
Toast

Princeton restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

 

Ani Ramen House - Princeton

140 Nassau St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$4.00
Pork belly
More about Ani Ramen House - Princeton
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Lan Ramen

4 Hulfish Street, Princeton

Avg 4.5 (1508 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
A8 Pork Belly Cucumber Roll$14.00
Insanely thin slices of pork belly, wrapped with paper thin cucumber topped with our spicy garlic sesame sauce
P6 Fire Fried Pork Belly$19.00
"Super thin slices of pork belly, cooked along chili, baby leek, red pepper.
Spice level **"
P5 The Farmer's Wife Pork Belly$19.00
Thin slices of pork belly, baby leek, along with fermented small black beans, enticing and spicy.
More about Lan Ramen

Browse other tasty dishes in Princeton

Cake

Cappuccino

Hot Chocolate

Croissants

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Quiche

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Ham Sandwiches

Map

More near Princeton to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hillsborough

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Hightstown

No reviews yet

Plainsboro

No reviews yet

Lawrence Township

No reviews yet

Pennington

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Kendall Park

Avg 3.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (579 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1048 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston