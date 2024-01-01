Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
Princeton
/
Princeton
/
Steak Sandwiches
Princeton restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
Princeton Pizza star
301 N Harrison St, Princeton
No reviews yet
Cheese Steak Sandwich
$13.50
More about Princeton Pizza star
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton
No reviews yet
The Brooklyn...Steak Sandwich w/onions, mushroom & provolone
$17.95
More about Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Princeton
Salmon Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Wraps
Grilled Chicken
Cookies
Chili
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Turkey Bacon
Salmon
More near Princeton to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hightstown
No reviews yet
Lawrence Township
No reviews yet
Plainsboro
No reviews yet
Hillsborough
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Pennington
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kendall Park
Avg 3.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(786 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2593 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(77 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(70 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(602 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1388 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(287 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston