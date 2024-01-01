Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Toast

Princeton restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Princeton Pizza star

301 N Harrison St, Princeton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.50
More about Princeton Pizza star
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Brooklyn...Steak Sandwich w/onions, mushroom & provolone$17.95
More about Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

