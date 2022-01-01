Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Princeton

Princeton restaurants
Toast

Princeton restaurants that serve tarts

Item pic

 

The Blue Bears Special Meals

301 N Harrisson St, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
TART - PEAR NORMANDY$4.00
Delicious pear tart in almond custard
More about The Blue Bears Special Meals
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

205 Witherspoon Street, Princeton

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRUIT TARTS$5.75
More about Delizioso Bakery + Kitchen

