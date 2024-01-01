Princeville restaurants you'll love
Must-try Princeville restaurants
More about Wiki Pizza
Wiki Pizza
5380 HONOIKI ROAD, PRINCEVILLE
|Popular items
|Wiki Ranch
|$1.00
4 oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño
|Create Your Own Calzone
|$13.00
Create your own with mozzarella and our signature marinara.
|Margherita (V)
|$0.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and fresh basil.
More about B's Kitchen - 4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100
B's Kitchen - 4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100
4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100, Princeville