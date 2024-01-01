Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Princeville restaurants you'll love

Princeville restaurants
  • Princeville

Must-try Princeville restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Wiki Pizza

5380 HONOIKI ROAD, PRINCEVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wiki Ranch$1.00
4 oz. - Made in house, Ingredients: Mayonnaise, Sour Cream, Buttermilk, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Chives, Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion, Parsley, Jalapeño
Create Your Own Calzone$13.00
Create your own with mozzarella and our signature marinara.
Margherita (V)$0.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and fresh basil.
Consumer pic

 

B's Kitchen - 4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100

4280 Kuhio Highway Suite F100, Princeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Happy Talk Restaurant and Bar

5380 Honoiki Road, Princeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
