Burritos in Prior Lake

Prior Lake restaurants
Prior Lake restaurants that serve burritos

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

Smothered Breakfast Burrito$16.00
BBQ Burrito Bowl$16.00
cilantro lime rice, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, jalapeno ranch and your choice of beef brisket or pulled pork
T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

Insane Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of beef, shredded pork or chicken, then smothered with our zesty chili verde, sour cream and melted cheese. Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
