Chicken salad in Prior Lake

Prior Lake restaurants
Prior Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
marinated grilled chicken, chopped romaine, sliced avocado, cheddar jack cheese, corn, black beans, diced tomato, tortilla strips, jalapeno ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine, croutons, Parmesan reggiano. Served with one side item.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, parmesan regiano, ceasar dressing
More about Charlie’s On Prior
T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Croissant$13.99
A delicious blend of chicken, mayo, celery, craisins and chopped walnuts. Topped with lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.
More about T.J. Hooligan's

