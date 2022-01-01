Chicken wraps in Prior Lake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
sliced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine, croutons, Parmesan reggiano. Served with one side item.
More about T.J. Hooligan's
T.J. Hooligan's
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cole slaw, Chinese noodles and peanut sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onion and parmesan cheese.