Chicken wraps in Prior Lake

Prior Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

Buffalo Chicken Wrap$15.00
sliced chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, blue cheese dressing, flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine, croutons, Parmesan reggiano. Served with one side item.
T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

Thai Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, cole slaw, Chinese noodles and peanut sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in Caesar dressing, romaine lettuce, red onion and parmesan cheese.
