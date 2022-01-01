Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Prior Lake

Go
Prior Lake restaurants
Toast

Prior Lake restaurants that serve chili

Charlie’s On Prior image

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grandma’s Chili$0.00
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Consumer pic

 

T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$0.00
More about T.J. Hooligan's

Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake

Chicken Sandwiches

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Meatloaf

Egg Benedict

Map

More near Prior Lake to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston