Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Prior Lake
/
Prior Lake
/
Chili
Prior Lake restaurants that serve chili
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Grandma’s Chili
$0.00
More about Charlie’s On Prior
T.J. Hooligan's
16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
Chili
$0.00
More about T.J. Hooligan's
Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake
Chicken Sandwiches
Cinnamon Rolls
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
Reuben
Meatloaf
Egg Benedict
More near Prior Lake to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Hopkins
Avg 4.1
(16 restaurants)
Minnetonka
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Burnsville
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Wayzata
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
No reviews yet
South Saint Paul
No reviews yet
Excelsior
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(390 restaurants)
Red Wing
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Mankato
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Albert Lea
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Eau Claire
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(468 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(741 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston