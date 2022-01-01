Egg benedict in Prior Lake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.80
English Muffin, choice of meat, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce, & served with hash browns.
|STEAK EGGS BENEDICT
|$12.75
English muffin, tenderloin steak, & two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce & served with hash browns.
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Regular Eggs Benedict
|$14.00