Mac and cheese in Prior Lake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Ze's Diner
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
|KIDS MAC & CHEESE
|$6.95
Kids portion mac & cheese - no side.
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Kids Adult size Mac n Cheese
|$12.00
adult size version of our kids mac & cheese. cavatappi noodles & house cheese sauce, garlic bread
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.50
(does not include side)
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
lobster meat, smoked gouda cheese sauce, dieced tomatos, bacon, cavatappi pasta, garlic toast