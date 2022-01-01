Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pancakes in
Prior Lake
/
Prior Lake
/
Pancakes
Prior Lake restaurants that serve pancakes
Ze's Diner
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
PANCAKES
$10.25
Three buttermilk pancakes.
MICKEY PANCAKE
$6.95
KIDS PANCAKE MEAL
$6.95
1 Pancake, 1 choice meat, & 1 egg.
More about Ze's Diner
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
No reviews yet
2 Pancakes
$4.50
1 Pancake
$3.00
More about Charlie’s On Prior
