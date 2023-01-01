Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Prior Lake

Prior Lake restaurants
Prior Lake restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Ze's Diner - Prior Lake

16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
APPLE PIE$5.00
FOREST BERRY BERRY PIE$5.00
More about Ze's Diner - Prior Lake
Charlie’s On Prior image

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
More about Charlie’s On Prior

