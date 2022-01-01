Shrimp tacos in Prior Lake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
lightly breaded shrimp, cabbage blend, onion & cilantro mix, house bang bang sauce, flour tortillas
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
grilled shrimp, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas