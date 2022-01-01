Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Prior Lake

Go
Prior Lake restaurants
Toast

Prior Lake restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Charlie’s On Prior image

 

Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Consumer pic

 

T.J. Hooligan's

16731 Highway 13 South Suite 113, Prior Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
More about T.J. Hooligan's

Browse other tasty dishes in Prior Lake

Steak Tacos

Patty Melts

Caramel Cake

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Nachos

Meatloaf

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Prior Lake to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Eden Prairie

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Wayzata

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Excelsior

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (358 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (585 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (670 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (278 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston