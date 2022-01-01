Tacos in Prior Lake
Prior Lake restaurants that serve tacos
More about Ze's Diner
Ze's Diner
16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake
|MOODY'S STEAK TACOS
|$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
|TACO SALAD
|$12.45
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Charlie’s On Prior
Charlie’s On Prior
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Walleye Tacos
|$18.00
beer battered, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
lightly breaded shrimp, cabbage blend, onion & cilantro mix, house bang bang sauce, flour tortillas
|Walking Taco Bowl
|$15.00
Dorito Nacho flavored tortilla chips, beef & potato mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, co jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, choice of habanero or verde salsa
More about Lago Tacos
Lago Tacos
3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake
|Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken / shredded lettuce / pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado / queso fresco
|Beer Battered Walleye Tacos
|$15.75
Beer battered walleye / pineapple salsa / cabbage blend / chipotle Mayo / queso fresco