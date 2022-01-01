Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Prior Lake

Prior Lake restaurants
Prior Lake restaurants that serve tacos

Ze's Diner

16731 State Hwy 13, Prior Lake

MOODY'S STEAK TACOS$12.55
3 street style tacos, 3 corn tortillas, onions, avocado & cilantro.
SHRIMP TACOS$13.05
Seasoned shrimp in 3 warm corn tortillas topped with tomatoes, lettuce cheese & Ze’s sauce.
TACO SALAD$12.45
Seasoned taco meat, onions, tomatoes, black olives & cheddar cheese in a taco shell. Served with salsa & sour cream.
Charlie’s On Prior

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

Walleye Tacos$18.00
beer battered, pineapple salsa, cabbage blend, chipotle mayo, queso fresco, flour tortillas
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$16.00
lightly breaded shrimp, cabbage blend, onion & cilantro mix, house bang bang sauce, flour tortillas
Walking Taco Bowl$15.00
Dorito Nacho flavored tortilla chips, beef & potato mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, co jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, choice of habanero or verde salsa
Lago Tacos

3950 Green Heights Trail SW, Prior Lake

Spicy Grilled Chicken Tacos$12.00
Marinated grilled chicken / shredded lettuce / pico de gallo/ sour cream / avocado / queso fresco
Beer Battered Walleye Tacos$15.75
Beer battered walleye / pineapple salsa / cabbage blend / chipotle Mayo / queso fresco
